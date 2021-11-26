Ralph, better known as “Pichuli,” Placencia, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Atkins, Virginia.
He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa and friend. He loved his country and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud member of the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. Ralph assisted in building the Sears Tower. Pichuli will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Placencia Sr. and Estrella Placencia; three sisters: Teresa Jeffery, Marvelene Grassi and Juanita Placencia; and Antonio Placencia. He is survived by sisters Starr Norris and Malvina Medina; a son, Ralph Placencia III, and his wife, Laura, of Winter Garden, Florida, and two daughters, Star Sexton and her husband, TD, of Atkins, and Sandra Dreibelbis and her husband, David, of DeLand, Florida, and Francis O’Conner, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Key West at a later date. To share memories of Ralph, please visit http://www.Seaverbrown.com.
