Fernandez Ramon Fernandez, born April 30, 1953, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 69 in Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his children Crystal Yvonne Fernandez Barton (Brian), Sabina Irene Fernandez Levy (Ross), and his only grandchild, Declan Levy. He is the son of Emelia Fernandez, of Key West, Florida, and was preceded in death by his biological father, Ramon Ricardo (Cuba), stepfather Armando Fernandez, and biological brother Luis Ricardo Fernandez. Ramon was a brother of Irene Fernandez and brother-in-law Bill Cardenas, and uncle to their children Emelia, Antonio and Isabel Fernandez Cardenas. Ramon was also an uncle to his nephews Ricky, Manny and Ramon Fernandez. Those aforementioned and many tias, tios, primos and friends in Cuba, from Havana to Chaparra, loved him dearly.

