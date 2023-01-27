Fernandez Ramon Fernandez, born April 30, 1953, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 69 in Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his children Crystal Yvonne Fernandez Barton (Brian), Sabina Irene Fernandez Levy (Ross), and his only grandchild, Declan Levy. He is the son of Emelia Fernandez, of Key West, Florida, and was preceded in death by his biological father, Ramon Ricardo (Cuba), stepfather Armando Fernandez, and biological brother Luis Ricardo Fernandez. Ramon was a brother of Irene Fernandez and brother-in-law Bill Cardenas, and uncle to their children Emelia, Antonio and Isabel Fernandez Cardenas. Ramon was also an uncle to his nephews Ricky, Manny and Ramon Fernandez. Those aforementioned and many tias, tios, primos and friends in Cuba, from Havana to Chaparra, loved him dearly.
Ramon was born in Chaparra, Las Tunas, Cuba. At the age of 7, Ramon and his family moved to their new home in Key West, where he attended the San Carlos Institute, Horace O’Bryant Middle School and Key West High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and after his military service he married, worked as a mechanic and long-haul truck driver, and made his final home in Fort Myers.
Ramon had many hobbies; he enjoyed including fishing, listening to country music, watching country-western movies, spending time with family around bonfires during cold nights, and taking trips to Cuba. He was also passionate about the stars and his big red truck. We are grateful to have shared coffee and reminisced about fond memories with him in his last days.
We love and miss you. Te amo.
The funeral service for Ramon will be held at the Key West Mortuary, 328 Truman Ave., on Friday, Jan. 27. Viewing is at 1 p.m. followed by the eulogy at 3 and ending at the Key West City Cemetery.
All arrangements entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center.
