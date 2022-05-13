Ramona Alexandra Richardson, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend and a retired teacher of 33 years at Horace O’Bryant Middle School, passed away May 9, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, from cancer. Her nephew, his husband and children were at her side, along with her son, sister and niece via FaceTime.
She was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Key West, Florida, and attended Douglass, Horace O’Bryant Middle School and graduated from Key West High School in 1970. Ramona attended Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, and then completed her education at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. She received her bachelor degree in Education and a minor in Spanish and English. Ramona also received her master’s degree from St. Leo University. She was loved by many and was the life of every party and will truly be missed. Ramona was always quick to lend a helping hand to everyone.
Ramona spent some time in the home of her sister, Elvira, and Clarence, and Ramon, her son, along with her niece, Cicley, and her husband, David, and their children Dianna and Jonathan. She spent her last two months of her life in Orlando, at the home of her nephew, Clifford Sawyer, and his husband, Dr. Larry Alexander, M.D. and their children Caydon, Cayman, Collier and Camelah until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Richardson, and her brother, Paul Richardson Jr.
She is survived by her son, Ramon Richardson Sr., her grandson, Ramon Richardson Jr., her sisters Paulette Tynes, Gwendolyn Sommers (Vaughn) and Elvira Sawyer (Clarence Alce).
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 523 William St. There will be a graveside service after her celebration of life. All are welcome to attend.
All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center.
