Ray Alvarez Jr.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Ray “Bubba” Alvarez Jr. on March 6, 2022, at the age of 34 years.
Bubba was born on May 5, 1987 (Cinco de Mayo). He began playing baseball during his T-ball years, which led him to his passion for baseball and continued into playing for the Key West High School JV baseball team. He then crossed over into playing for the JV/varsity football team and, with his build, he played it well. Bubba was a 2005 Key West High School graduate. His love of boxing was another one of his favorite sports and so he was a part of “Bubba Boxing,” where he went on to win his boxing matches. He loved boating, traveling, celebrating special occasions and especially family gatherings.
Bubba faced many challenges in his short life, but he was a fighter! He was a beast with the heart of a teddy bear and those who knew him well were fortunate enough to see his true spirit. He was strong-willed, stubborn, straight-forward (no mincing his words), yet he was caring, loving, and wouldn’t hesitate to protect his family at any cost. Bubba was definitely our “Family Bodyguard’’! Unfortunately, Bubba was paralyzed just over six years ago. He fought hard each and every day to live in a body that was uncooperative to the lifestyle that he was accustomed to and he continued his fight until the very end.
Bubba’s greatest love was his family. He is survived by his loving father, Ray A. Alvarez Sr. (Marlene) of Key West, a very loving grandmother Esmeralda Leto-Alvarez of Key West, sister Janessa from Athens, Georgia, aunt Esther Guieb (Junior) of Key West, step-sister Alisha Machado of Key West, great uncle Darold “Papa” Leto (Elmira) of Key West, great aunt Linda Marston (Craig) of Key West, great aunt Sarah Vega (Alex), great aunt Mary Vidal (Alan) of Key West, great uncle Michael Leto (Beth) of Key West, great aunt Martha Keen (John) of Key West, great aunt Patsy Marquez (Alberto) of Miami, Florida, cousin Joseph Stickney, cousin Miguel Gonzalez and various other second cousins, nephews, nieces and family members ... too many to name.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Tony Alvarez, great uncle William “Jack” Vaughn (Margaret), cousin Patrick Stickney, step-sister Ashley Machado and step-mother Terri Alvarez.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Norman “Rocky” Tingle for his unwavering dedication, love and support in providing Bubba with the best healthcare services. He is truly an old school doctor who willingly gives of his time to make house calls and we are forever grateful to this loving and kind gentleman. Dr. Kianfa Marinez-Lu, MD, of Hialeah, Florida, for her caregiving expertise and making it convenient for Bubba to receive medical care via Zoom when we couldn’t travel, we thank you.
We are eternally grateful to the KWFD/Paramedics for the many calls that they responded to. It was a long journey and the men and women in this family never hesitated to provide help when needed, and for that, we thank you!
Bubba, you have joined our Heavenly Father and are now free to move about the Heavens. You will forever live in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
The services will be held at the Key West City Cemetery on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. The family welcomes those who would like to join us in wishing Bubba a final farewell. Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.