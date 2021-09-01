Raymond Lewis Lovell passed away on Aug. 15, 2021. Ray was born in Key West on Jan. 8, 1956, to Wenefred and Doris Lovell. Ray loved his island home and the ocean. Ray attended all of his school years in Key West, graduating from Key West High School in 1974 and resided for many of his years on Big Coppitt Key.
Following carpentry school in the Florida Panhandle, Ray was a charter boat mate and captain at Garrison Bight and the Lucky Fleet at Lands End Marina, as well as a caretaker of the turtles at the Turtle Kraals. He then became Project Foreman with Coastal Construction at the new Sugarloaf School and the Hyatt Vacation Resort on South Roosevelt Boulevard. For the past 24 years, Ray was Project Manager for Gary the Carpenter Construction, his office being just two doors from his first home at 808 Simonton St.
Ray is predeceased by his parents; survived by those who hold him closest to their hearts are his wife, Anita, Key West; daughters Katherine (Mike) Mancino, Emily Lovell, and grandson Adam Mancino, of New Jersey; sister Darlene Lovell Thomas and Niece Brenda Sellers of Key West; and nephew Cameron Sellers of Virginia. Others include his daughters’ mother, Wendy, the co-workers at Gary the Carpenter and his many friends throughout the islands.
Ray’s memorial will be Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Key West Botanical Garden located on College Road, Stock Island. The family asks that attendees take time on arrival at the memorial to write an anecdote of a remembrance of Ray, which will be read at the service. You may also send to darlenekw@aol.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Lovell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.