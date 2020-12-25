Raymond Masiero of Key West, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 73.
Born in Margarita, Panama Canal Zone, he was the son of the late Elso and Malvina (Scalenghe) Masiero. The family moved back to the Bronx, New York, where Ray spent his early childhood. They moved to California; Florida; Douglas, Arizona; and back to the Bronx. He graduated from De Witt Clinton High School, Bronx, New York, in 1965. Ray graduated from Fort Lauderdale University in 1970 where he was a member of Kappa Beta Phi and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management. After graduation from Fort Lauderdale University, Ray went on active duty with the U.S. Army as a Field Radio Mechanic. Ray started his business career in Massachusetts and then moved down to Florida as a Regional Supervisor for Ground Round. He then moved to Key West in the late 1970s and opened his restaurant Fleet Air Wing. He then managed many restaurants Half Shell Raw Bar, Turtle Kraals, and Margaritaville. Ray then opened the Shrimp Shack Grill on Stock Island and in most recent years he worked in management at Louie’s Backyard until his retirement.
Ray (Big Daddy) was a trusted friend, loved to cook and was known for his famous hot sauce, stuffed olives, and of course enjoying his Bombay Martini STIRRED 32 or 36 times depending on where you were logistically. Ray had an impact on everyone he met and all his employees would tell you he was a tough but fantastic boss, and they learned so much from him and never wanted to disappoint. Just watch out for the moustache twirl! Ray was kind, loved his family, was involved in charity, loved sports, and if you needed help, he was there. You may have to hear about it, but he was there. And of course, Ray loved his dogs!
Ray is survived by his brother Ron Masiero (Eileen) of Shelton, CT, brother in law Richard Gradkowski, of New York, NY, nephew, Ron Masiero, Jr. (Monica) of Seymour, CT, niece Michelle Masiero Lugo (Pablo) of Shelton, CT, great nephews, great nieces, many cousins and friends, and his beloved dog Daisy of Key West, Florida. He is preceded in death by his father, Elso John Masiero, his mother Malvina Scalenghe Masiero, his sister Marilyn Masiero, and his dogs Rocky, Bucky, and Otis.
The Masiero family would like to thank all of Ray’s friends for their help, especially Elsa and Luis Ramos, Lou Gammel, Patti Gray, and Sandy Guy.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Ray Masiero’s memory can be made to Florida Keys SPCA, 5711 College Road, Key West, FL 33040 https://fkspca.org/donate/ways-to-give/give-online/