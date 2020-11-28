Raymond Miguel Roberts

Raymond M. Roberts passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 72.
He was born Aug. 24, 1948 at Gailey’s Hospital on Eaton Street. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles M. Roberts and Zenaida Pazo Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his life partner William “Billy” Scalisi.
“Ramy” as he was affectionately known, graduated from Key West High School Class of 1967. He was very proud of being a “Conch” and born on this island of Key West, which he loved so much. He is survived by his loving and devoted brother, Charles M. Roberts III (“Boy”) and sister Teresa Roberts Saponara (Mathew), two nieces Cari Rodriguez (Amado) Christine Nevah (Patrick) and nephew Charles M. Roberts IV, also great nieces and nephews Michael Rodriguez (Dee), Ashley Rodriguez, Charles M. Roberts V, Gabriel Roberts and Leah Zenaida Nevah, great-great niece Anabella Maria Rodriguez and great-great Nephew Maximus Arelius Rodriguez, as well as loving cousins Maria Spring, Violet Montero and Terry Beeman (Joanne), close cousins Anita and Michael Garcia, Mary Albury, Troy Montero, Joyce Henson, Pedi Koehn, Danny and Barbara Crespo, Artie Rogel and cousin Jeanie Herman, loving aunt Mary Sanchez and mother-in-law Jean Scalisi, loving and devoted best friends Robert Robertson, Sharon Fleck, John Wilson Smith (Ursula) and godson Ryan Fleck, caring and lifelong driend Tensite, Dolly, Meitha, John, Daniel, Tommy, Vangie and Maida.
Special thank you to Dr. Bruce Fariss and his wife, and staff, Dr. Claude Harris and staff, Dr. Darren Oppenheimer and staff, Dr. Elias Gerth and staff, Dr. Norman “Rocky” Tingle and staff, Angie Kelley and staff at the Key West Senior Citizen Complex, and the staff of Key West Rehab and Nursing Home, and Steve at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.