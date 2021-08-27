Rene’ J. Shaw, 92, Master Sgt. U.S. Army (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2021. He is survived by his children, Steven, Patricia, Frances, Suzanne and their families, six grandchildren and friend, Gisela. He was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild, Madeline Rene, in October.
He lived in Saddle Brook, New Jersey until he moved to the Florida Keys for 27 years and then Central Florida for 26 years.
Rene’ enjoyed traveling to many places around the world, sailing in the Keys and watching NASCAR races all over the country. He lived life to the fullest and loved to tell stories about his adventures. He loved Cuban food, Key Lime pie and a good “top shelf” margarita.
His wishes were to donate his body to Anatomy Gifts Registry for medical education. His ashes will be spread in the Keys and interred next to his wife and son, Marc’s grave in New Jersey.
As per his request, we will not have a service but will have a small celebration of life with his children. In lieu of flowers, we request donations in Rene’ J. Shaw’s name to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.