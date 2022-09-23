Richard Finnin, 82, of Monument Beach, passed away at home on Sept. 17, 2022.
He was born and raised in Newton Center, Massachusetts, on July 2, 1940, to the late Robert Emmett and Barbara Helen (Joyce) Finnin. After high school, Rick took over his father’s Hydro Therm heating business, Robert E. Finnin Sales, which he eventually sold to Urell Inc., where he continued to work until his retirement. After his marriage to Susan, they moved to Sudbury to raise their family. Later in life, he split his time between his homes in Key West and Monument Beach.
Rick starting racing back in high school under the name Lee Ward so that his parents wouldn’t find out. He continued racing his No. 72 Pro Four Modified with life-long friend Jack Holihan into the 1980s. His home track was Seekonk, although he raced at many tracks across New England.
His other passion was sailing. He built his first boat at his home in Sudbury. Many, many years were spent sailing on his later boats the Zephyr and later the Robert Emmett. You could always find him at the marina or Kingman Yacht Club whenever the weather was nice.
He was a talented craftsman who could build or fix anything. He always had a project going and was meticulous about his work.
Rick loved nothing more than to be out enjoying life with friends. Always quick with the joke and the first to buy everyone a round, he leaves a large collection of friends from Massachusetts to Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (Loughlin) Finnin, of Buzzards Bay, daughters Anastasia Finnin of Ashland, Massachusetts, and Samantha Finnin of Townsend, Massachusetts, grandchildren Spencer and Claire Martell of Ashland, and Anastasia and Natalia Halliday of Townsend, Massachusetts, stepchildren Jill Leonard and Sean Leonard of Sandwich, Massachusetts, and honorary granddaughters Brooke and Ella. Rick is also survived by his ex-wife and good friend, Susan (Gorman) Finnin, of Ashland, his sister Joyce (Finnin) Lekas of California, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Robert Finnin Jr. and Nancy (Finnin) Robinson and by many cherished basset hounds, including his best boy Schooner.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the MSPCA or Florida Keys SPCA.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Parish, 841 Shore Road, Pocasset, Massachusetts. A reception will follow at the Sagamore Inn. There are no calling hours.
