Richard Finnin, 82, of Monument Beach, passed away at home on Sept. 17, 2022.

He was born and raised in Newton Center, Massachusetts, on July 2, 1940, to the late Robert Emmett and Barbara Helen (Joyce) Finnin. After high school, Rick took over his father’s Hydro Therm heating business, Robert E. Finnin Sales, which he eventually sold to Urell Inc., where he continued to work until his retirement. After his marriage to Susan, they moved to Sudbury to raise their family. Later in life, he split his time between his homes in Key West and Monument Beach.

