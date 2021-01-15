Richard Gary Curry

Jan. 27, 1942 – Jan. 11, 2021
Husband, father, grandfather, coach and friend
Richard G. Curry died peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 11, 2021. He was 78 years old.
Richard was born on Jan. 27, 1942 to Charles Bertram Curry and Emilia Curry in Key West, Florida. Richard, a fourth-generation Conch, loved this island and never left.
He graduated from Key West High School in 1959 and was a member of the 1958 and 1959 KWHS State Championship baseball teams. He also played basketball for KWHS and won the ‘Prettiest Legs’ contest his senior year. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Lynda Curry, in Key West at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Richard was a hard worker and provided a good life for his family. He started working at the age of 6 at The Key West Citizen delivering newspapers. He then worked at Strunk Lumber Yard and retired after 27 years. After retirement, he became an insurance agent and started selling insurance. He also took a job at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office and worked there for several years. Richard was a man who wore many hats. He owned and operated Truijillos Grocery on Olivia Street and Charley’s Grocery on Solares Hill with his brother, Donald Curry. He also had his real estate license and invested in properties around Key West.
Richard had a passion for baseball and was a coach for the Junior Major League in the 1960s and ’70s and coached the Little Major League in the ’80s. As a coach, they won two state championships in 1981 and 1982. He also worked as an umpire for several years.
He was a member of the 551 Elks Lodge for more than 40 years and served as Past Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Key West Lodge.
Richard’s hobbies included building lobster traps with his uncle “Bubba,” playing bocce, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Key West Bocce League for 15 years. He was a loyal New York Yankees and New York Giants fan and enjoyed watching them play.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emilia Curry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lynda; his children: Lynese (Danny) Mariscal, Richard (Sabrina) Curry Jr., and Kevin Curry; his brother and best friend, Donald Curry and his sister, Cheryl (Richard) Bervaldi; his grandchildren: Brittany (Eric) Neihaus, Danielle Mariscal, and Yuri Anthony Moros; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Lower Keys Medical Center, Dr. Sterkel, Dr. Kaplitz and Dr. David Johnson.
Graveside services will be held on Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Key West City Cemetery. Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.