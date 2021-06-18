Richard Halasz

Richard Joseph Halasz, 85, of Marathon, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born May 9, 1936, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Marie Kubian Halasz.
Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957 and started working in the electrical business during the 1960s while working full-tine and earning his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers, and then incorporating Halasz Electrical Contractors in Jamesburg, New Jersey in 1971.
Richard retired to his beloved Marathon in 2000 and was a life member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV and Marine Corp League. He married his wife, Patricia A. Halasz, on July 4, 2004.
He is survived his son, Gregory (Joan) Halasz; daughters Cindy and Jill Halasz; brother Joe Halasz; and sister Judy Murphy; grandchildren Keith Cimino (Kelli); Raquel Van Horn (Brendon); Dillon Halasz (Courtney); and Nicco Halasz. great-grandchildren; Giana, Beckham, Brody and Tyler Van Horn; and Reagan Cimino.
Richard is also survived by his wife, Patti, and extended family; Sheri Smith (Terry); Patrick O’Donohue (Kris); Jennifer Sye (Steve) and Gwen Dovnarsky (Mike); grandchildren Sean and Grace Smith; and Gavin and Nicky O’Donohue.