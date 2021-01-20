Richard “Rick” Oliver Hale, Jr. passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family in his home in Orlando, Florida after a well-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Rick grew up in the Glenwood neighborhood of Greensboro, North Carolina, where he mastered his gift of gab and asking for forgiveness rather than permission.
Rick met the love of his life, Linda Lenzi Hale, while impersonating Conway Twitty on a fishing trip in the Florida Keys. Rick and Linda settled in Marathon, Florida, and raised two sons, Richard Oliver Hale IV and Bradford Lenzi Hale. Rick changed the lives of many students during his 30 years of teaching and coaching at Marathon High School, including fostering a number of students through the years who were facing particularly challenging times. He tallied 371 coaching wins and was quick to remind others that the local newspaper designated him as a legend. He was a devoted Christian, serving many roles at the local Methodist Church, and spent his time playing golf, boating and traveling the country in the summers with his family. Rick never met a stranger and had an unmatched ability to connect with people and lead them to a good time.
Rick and Linda retired in Orlando in 2006 to share in the daily lives of their children: Richard Oliver Hale IV (Maria), Bradford Lenzi Hale (Amy); and four grandchildren: Melaina Elizabeth Hale, Carrington Lenzi Hale, Wilson Bradford Hale and Mary Jude Reynolds Hale. Known to them as Papa, he brought smiles, laughter, life lessons, a love of Christ, and junk food to his grandchildren by a means that can only be accomplished by a devoted grandfather.
Rick will be honored in a celebration of life at Hyde Park United Methodist Church in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Hale Youth and Children’s Endowment, established with love and admiration for Rick and Linda’s service to education, providing financial support to the youth and children’s ministries of Hyde Park United Methodist Church (https://ppay.co/obR2Dt_T094), or to a charity of your choice.