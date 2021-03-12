Richard Otis Chapman passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020, in Key West, Florida. Richard was born in New Haven, Connecticut on March 19, 1943, to the late Otis and Elinor Chapman. He grew up in Branford with his older siblings, Janice and Alan.
One of Dick’s most legendary feats was the day he decided to row across Long Island Sound from his home in Branford, Connecticut. He arrived that night on a beach in Long Island, New York and was taken in by a group of people he met at a bonfire. The next day he rowed back to Branford, and his mother thought he was missing because all she could see was an empty boat drifting with the oars up in the air. It turns out he was so exhausted, he had stretched out for a rest.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964. He later sailed from Connecticut to Key West, where he settled with his longtime partner Henri LaChapelle. Richard was employed as a civilian plumber for the Navy before he retired. He loved ham radios, warm weather and the ocean. Richard was a proud member of the Masons.
Richard is survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and one great-grandnephew. He was predeceased by his partner, Henri, his parents, his brother Alan, sister Janice Kirby and nephew Stuart Chapman.
A private service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to The Masons, Key West Lodge #64, P.O. Box 1248, Key West, Florida, 33045. Please include "in memory of Richard Chapman" on your donation check.