Richard Shubert Rudick

Richard “Rudy” Shubert Rudick passed away on July 11, 2022, at the age of 95, in his home in Spring Hill, Florida. Rudy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and traveled through various ports of call before settling down in Key West, Florida in the early 1950s, where he met the love of his life, Palmira Rudick.
Rudy was recognized as diligent worker, dedicated family man and an avid model airplane builder. Rudy’s passion for building WWII model airplanes was known by many WWII aircraft enthusiasts who would travel to Key West to purchase his work. As a matter of fact, one of Rudy’s models currently hangs in the Conch Flyer restaurant at the Key West Airport as a testament to his talent.
Rudy is survived by his son and daughter, Artemio (Kim) Rogel and Maria Spring, his grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, Cari (Amado) Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Ashley Rodriguez, Annabella Rodriguez, Maximus Rodriguez, Gerri delValle, Linda Adams, Richard (Lisa) Rogel, Carrie Howard, Adian Rogel, Maria (Chandler) Barnett, Chandler Barnett, Jr., Elicia Barnett, Kaysee Barnett, Amanda (Mark) Huff, James Elitzer Jr., Travis Huff and Ariana Huff.
Rudy will be honored on Aug. 27, at Downing Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Florida. Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service for Rudy and Palmira’s ashes is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Key West City Cemetery.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.