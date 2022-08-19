Richard William Guzman

Guzman

Richard William Guzman Sr., age 65, of Key West, Florida, passed away Aug. 9, 2022. He was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina on April 19, 1957.

He is survived by his son, Richard W. Guzman Jr., and his wife, Jamie Guzman; granddaughters Rebecca N. Guzman and Julianna E. Guzman; sister, Carol Sejas; brother, Manny Acosta, and his wife, Robin Elsmore-Acosta; cousins Tammy Acosta-Torres, Pearl Acosta Alayon and so many more cousins, aunts and uncles.

