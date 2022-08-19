Richard William Guzman Sr., age 65, of Key West, Florida, passed away Aug. 9, 2022. He was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina on April 19, 1957.
He is survived by his son, Richard W. Guzman Jr., and his wife, Jamie Guzman; granddaughters Rebecca N. Guzman and Julianna E. Guzman; sister, Carol Sejas; brother, Manny Acosta, and his wife, Robin Elsmore-Acosta; cousins Tammy Acosta-Torres, Pearl Acosta Alayon and so many more cousins, aunts and uncles.
As a beloved member of the Key West Little Conch Baseball community, his time coaching and scorekeeping for the youth of this community for 30-plus years will forever be remembered. He has touched so many lives and so many will forever treasure the memories that they have of him on the diamond.
His life became whole when his first granddaughter was born. He always said that having his grandkids were the best days of his life. He was an amazing grandfather who adored his granddaughters very much and they will forever miss him.
He will be cremated by Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care in Broward County. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date and will be announced by the family.
