Robert A. “Bob” Camus Jr., a wonderful and unique individual, passed away April 16, 2023, at the age of 72. Bob was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Jane and Robert Camus. He attended Woodlawn High School and apprenticed as an electrician in the family business, Camus Electric, eventually running the company for more than 15 years.
Bob’s true love was the water, and in his 40s he left the family business to start a new career. Bob worked first as a boat captain for Captain’s Corner in Key West, Florida but found his greatest success as a scuba dive instructor. His passion for the ocean was contagious, and he inspired and trained many scuba divers to explore the beauty of the underwater world. NAUI, SSI and PADI certified, Bob was a Master Instructor Trainer, Technical Dive Instructor and Course Director at dive centers, including Hall’s in Marathon, Florida, and Scuba Ventures in Shreveport. Diving never felt like work for him, he always called it “water play” and had only recently retired and was enjoying a quiet life in Cherokee Village, Arkansas, working on his house and chopping wood.
He had a variety of hobbies and interests that kept him busy with his many friends including, hunting and fishing, working on and riding his motorcycles, playing poker and chess. He loved yard work and could always be counted on to help clear bush, chop up wood and build the most impressive bonfires. He was a great cook and always eager to share his recipes and techniques. He will be remembered for making the most perfect chocolate fudge, red velvet cake, Crawfish étouffée, and the best waffles.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Camus, and mother, Jane Camus. He is survived by his partner of 10 years, Lynne Robertson, his daughter Molly (husband Peter Kiriacoulacos), sisters Cindy (husband Randy Pruett), Cathie (husband George Etheridge) and dear friend who was like a brother, Larry Grimes (wife Iris), as well as nieces, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, almost all who had a chance to scuba dive with him. He leaves behind many friends, extended family, a few exes and a few enemies, but he will be missed by all. A private memorial will be arranged by his daughter.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Camus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.