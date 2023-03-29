Robert A. Fletcher

Robert (“Bob”) Ayers Fletcher, age 80, of Summerland Key, Florida, died in his home on March 16, 2023. Bob is survived by his beloved companion of many years, Vicki Lynn Fry; his children Lisa (Tom) Kolaja, Rob (Kate Moriarty), and Rich (Jennifer); and his four grandchildren Madeleine, Jonas, Anna and Nora.
Known by most as Fletch, Bob pursued a life of passion. He loved being an educator, having been a teacher and later principal at Troy High School in Troy, Ohio, where the gymnasium is named in his honor. Bob continued his career in education, serving as an Assistant Principal at Key West High School for two years. He loved the teachers he worked with and the thousands of students he encountered in his career, staying in touch with many of those until the end.
Bob was a successful high school baseball coach in Troy and was proud to have maintained relationships with many former players. He was prouder that they still called him Coach.
Bob was passionate about his many pursuits, and his competitive nature drove him to be his best at them all. He played basketball well into his 70s, winning senior championships and playing pickup games with players less than half his age. Perhaps his most prized possession, Bob’s jump shot was flawless.
Later in his life, he focused his competitive drive on bocce, spending many hours playing in a league with his friends and tending to the courts. Bob didn’t tell his friends that he tended the court so he could get extra practice time to perfect his craft.
Bob moved from Ohio to the Florida Keys in 1996 as it allowed him to pursue an active lifestyle and his passion for being on the water. Once there, he discovered free diving and fell in love with lobstering and spearfishing. This combined his passion for fitness with his competitive drive to find a hidden coral head that was thick with lobsters or shoot a keeper hog fish. His boat was The Catch, named after his idol Willie Mays. The hours he spent on her, and diving around her, were some of the best of his life.
When not on the water, Bob spent many hours on his bike exploring the Keys, improving his fitness so he could hold his breath a bit longer to get that one extra lobster his next time on the water.
Bob’s second chapter in the Keys was a happy one. With his loyal nature and affable personality, he quickly built a strong network of friends who knew him as Fletch. Through this network, Bob was lucky to meet Vicki, and he spent nearly 17 years of his life with her as a loving companion.
Bob’s greatest passion was his children and their families. Lisa was his oldest child and only daughter. They shared a bond that only a father and daughter can have. Rob was his namesake and elder son, and inherited Bob’s love of being on the water. Rich was his younger son, and Bob cherished their trips together exploring Major League Baseball ballparks. Bob took great joy in knowing that his children lived happy lives with loving spouses, Tom, Kate, and Jennifer.
Bob was an adoring grandpa to Maddie and Jonas and a beloved Boppy to Anna and Nora. Bob spent hours on The Catch with Maddie, teaching her to lobster, and he treasured that time with her. Jonas, his only grandson, shared Bob’s love of “Field of Dreams” and watched it together many times. Perhaps later, they can have a catch.
Anna and Nora were raised having a virtual Saturday breakfast with Boppy, with him asking questions about their school and sports activities. In their last photo together, Anna and Nora are wearing their sports uniforms, and Boppy is wearing a Willie Mays T-shirt. It is perfect.
Bob was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. While we will miss him terribly, his family takes great comfort in knowing that Bob left this world in the way he would have wanted, living the life he wanted to live and having a positive impact on everyone he met along the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s honor can be made to the American Cancer Society or Sugarloaf School.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.