Robert A. Fletcher

Fletcher

Robert (“Bob”) Ayers Fletcher, age 80, of Summerland Key, Florida, died in his home on March 16, 2023. Bob is survived by his beloved companion of many years, Vicki Lynn Fry; his children Lisa (Tom) Kolaja, Rob (Kate Moriarty), and Rich (Jennifer); and his four grandchildren Madeleine, Jonas, Anna and Nora.

Known by most as Fletch, Bob pursued a life of passion. He loved being an educator, having been a teacher and later principal at Troy High School in Troy, Ohio, where the gymnasium is named in his honor. Bob continued his career in education, serving as an Assistant Principal at Key West High School for two years. He loved the teachers he worked with and the thousands of students he encountered in his career, staying in touch with many of those until the end.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.