Robert Allen Halstead passed away at 45-years-old March 11, 2022 at home in Dunedin, Florida. Robert was born in Ely, Nevada, on May 1, 1977 to Christy Makley. Shortly after he was welcomed into this world he was adopted by his loving father, Gary Halstead, who raised and cherished his new son as his own.
He spent his early childhood in Ibapah, Utah, where he later welcomed his brother, Timmy Halstead, and then later greeted his baby sister, Annie Halstead, into the world. He later moved to Lund, Nevada, where he spent his childhood. Later in life he move to Dillon, Montana, where he become a travel agent with his best friend Donna Yahares. They traveled the world and made Key West, Florida their home for 20-plus years. Later he moved to Dunedin, Florida.
He was the most fun-loving person you could meet. His smile would light up a room and his laughter was contagious. He would make you feel like the most special person in the room. He always had a hug for everyone. He loved everyone and made friends wherever he went. He was always up for an adventure. He holds a special place in so many peoples hearts. He will be greatly missed by all. Robert is survived by mother, Christy Craner (Don) of Twin Falls, Idaho; father, Gary Halstead of Lund, Nevada; brother, Tim Halstead (Mandy, Brayden, Brooklynn); sister, Annie Halstead-Elison (Justin); and uncles Rick Makley (RaLeen) and Dan Halstead.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Bob and Marcella Waller and Dan and Phyliss Halstead, and Jack Makley.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Halstead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.