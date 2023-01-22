Capt. Robert C. Deliere Sr., 89, passed away Jan. 19, 2023 in Oxford, Florida.
Born July 19, 1933 in Kankakee, Illinois to Elmer and Hazel (Chandler) Deliere, moving to Miami in 1945, he attended Miami Jackson and the University of Miami. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married Katheryn Smith Deliere in 1952.
A pilot for Eastern Air Lines from 1956 until 1991, he moved to Islamorada in 1974 and was active in fishing, boating and was a founding board member of the Everglades Protection Association lifetime member of the Islamorada Fishing Club, member of Florida Keys Masonic Lodge #336 and Mahi Shrine Miami. A licensed agent for Century 21 Keysearch until 2009, he and Katheryn moved to Oxford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel Deliere; wife, Katheryn Smith Deliere; daughter, Deborah Ann Deliere; son, Robert C. Deliere Jr. He leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Carol Sue Wiley Deliere; daughter, April Lynn Deliere-Forristall (Scott); four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memphis.
