Robert Cervantes passed away peacefully at the age of 46 on June 18, 2021. Robert was born in Key West on Oct. 4, 1974, and resided there until moving to Lakeland, Florida, with his family in 2014. When he wasn’t working, Robert enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a devoted and loving son, father and companion.
Robert is survived by his parents, Raul and Alice Cervantes, daughter and most cherished accomplishment, Alicia Cervantes, girlfriend and love of his life, Tasha Zillman, brothers John (Raulito) Strong and Ricky Cervantes, sister, Rosalina Rivera, niece, Maya Rivera, nephews Jonathan Strong, C.J., Julian and Dominic Cervantes, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Aside from family, Robert also had countless friends he leaves behind. He will always be remembered for his strong will yet easy-going spirit. Gone too soon, Robert will be dearly missed by many.