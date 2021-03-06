June 4, 1947 – Feb. 17, 2021
Robert Grant Childers passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Georgia’s Gold Coast. He was born in St. Louis Missouri in 1947 to Edwin J. and Vautres J. Childers. Robert’s family moved to Los Angeles, California when he was a teenager. He attended California State College at Long Beach, before being drafted and serving in Vietnam. He was a Purple Heart Veteran.
Robert moved to Oregon after returning from the war. He loved nature, and worked planting trees while getting his master’s degree in English Literature at the University of Oregon. After graduating, Robert took a job with the Defense Department in Personnel. He met his wife, Carolyn, in Columbus, Georgia when he was working at Fort Benning. Robert also loved the ocean and sailing. He built a 21-foot catamaran and sailed it down the Chattahoochee River to the Gulf of Mexico. Robert was always ready for a new adventure. He and Carolyn traveled the world together and lived in many places. His favorites were Italy, Portugal and, of course, Key West. He married Carolyn there, and that is where their son, Orion, was born. He was an avid reader and enjoyed all kinds of music. His favorite band was the Grateful Dead.
Robert took care of his family and was loyal to those he loved. He always saw the good in people and trusted that there was hope in humanity. He was kind, and believed that change for the better is always possible. Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his son, Orion, and his brother, Brian.
As his family, we miss Robert terribly and it’s hard to know how to move forward without him. His last words to each of us were, “I love you.” We are taking comfort in that, and in our memories. We are so lucky that he chose to share his life with us. Instead of flowers, we are asking that donations be given to The Arbor Day Foundation at https://shop.arborday.org/campaign/reforestation-donation/give, or The World Wildlife Fund at https://www.worldwildlife.org/?_ga=2.181117543.1585986465. 1614629493-1013245665.1614629493
There will be no service at this time.