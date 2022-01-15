Robert H. Hoddinott

Capt. Bob sailed into the sunset on Jan. 2, 2022 in Milton, Florida.
He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After joining the U.S. Navy, one of his duty stations was Key West, Florida, where he met and married Beverly Albury. They moved back to Connecticut for a few years. Upon returning to Key West, his many skills and interest provided diverse and varied careers.
Bob was an iron worker, tying steel on many of the Keys’ bridges. (His favorite was the Bahia Honda Bridge). He was a boat builder with Crusader Boats and did a stint with Holsom Bakery, where he met the love of his life, Lana. He and Lana managed the popular Sea Witch Lounge for more than 20 years, the best local’s bar ever.
When he and Lana moved to Milton, he worked with his son-in-law at a large nursery. Bob loved working with his hands and was known to have a green thumb, even growing Key limes in the Panhandle.
Bob and Lana, also known as “Pebbles,” had a love that was envied by all. They were married for 36 years and truly devoted to each other.
Bob loved the ocean, whether sailing, fishing or diving. He was happiest on the sea with his Lana.
Bob fought a courageous battle with cancer. You couldn’t imagine him doing anything less. He will be sorely missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Elaine Woodson, son Mark Phipps and grandson John Woodson Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lana “Pebbles” Hoddinott, son Ricky Hoddinott Sr., daughter Jackie Hoddinott, daughters Lisa Tonkin and Lori Kurlas (Pete), sons Tony Phipps (Andrea) and Michel Phipps (Lori), 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a vast family of lifelong friends. He was truly loved by all.
As per Bob’s request, he will come back to Key West in the spring and return to the sea off the Marquesas, where he loved to sail and spend days on the water with Lana. A time and date for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Sail on, Capt. Bob.
