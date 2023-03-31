Robert Harold Cardenas

Cardenas

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Robert Harold Cardenas Sr. (Bob) passed away peacefully at the age of 96 with his wife and his children and his dog, Shorty, by his side.

Bob was a son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved and lived for his family. He was gentle and kind, fun and funny, and a friend to everyone he met. He was a true adventurer, a fearless world traveler, a man with a curious mind and a perpetual twinkle in his eye. He loved to laugh and he radiated joy.

