On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Robert Harold Cardenas Sr. (Bob) passed away peacefully at the age of 96 with his wife and his children and his dog, Shorty, by his side.
Bob was a son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved and lived for his family. He was gentle and kind, fun and funny, and a friend to everyone he met. He was a true adventurer, a fearless world traveler, a man with a curious mind and a perpetual twinkle in his eye. He loved to laugh and he radiated joy.
Bob is survived by his wife, Alvina Cardenas, and three children: Bob Cardenas, Jr. (Debbie), Jeffrey Cardenas (Ginny Stones), and Susan Cardenas (Bill Belobraidich). He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Cathy Frongello. We are confident that he and Cathy are together now. Bob leaves eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren (with another great-grandchild due in April) as well as cousins and friends around the world.
Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 20, 1926, to Alex Cardenas Sr. and Esther Cardenas Kasnicka (Koller). His childhood included family trips to his father’s homeland of Cuba and summers at a Koller family farm in Green Bay, Wisconsin. At summer’s end, Bob hid among the hay bales in the barn, hoping that his parents would not find him for the trip back to Chicago and school.
World War II broke out while Bob was in high school at Lane Tech, and he enlisted as soon as he was eligible. He served as a radioman, flying in Curtiss Helldivers for the U.S. Navy. Bob attended the University of Illinois on the G.I. Bill, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949.
Bob met Alvina Sorzickas near the bronze lions in front of Chicago’s Art Institute in 1951. Three months after that first meeting, Bob and Alvie were engaged, and three months after that they were married. It was a marriage that lasted for more than 71 years.
Bob and Alvie honeymooned in Cuba and began their married life in Chicago, but it was in South Florida where Bob and his young family grew and thrived.
Bob introduced his wife and four children to sailing, fishing and camping on the water. He loved to fish, especially with his sons. He liked to say: “You can’t beat the action” even if the action was a school of grunt. Bob served as Commodore of the Gulfstream Sailing Club, and he and his family spent many happy years sailing and racing in the ocean near Port Everglades and to and from the Bahamas.
Bob’s adventurous spirit took flight in 1976, when he and Alvie quit their jobs, leased out the family home, loaded provisions and piled all four children onto a 43-foot sailboat to sail across the Atlantic Ocean. Using only a sextant and the sun and the stars, Bob navigated the “Free Spirit” safely into each port — Bermuda, the Azores and Cascais, Portugal — exactly as he had planned and plotted in pencil on a paper chart. Among other things, the family survived tight quarters onboard, a tropical storm that tracked with them to Bermuda, and a fog so thick that they could not see the coast of Portugal until they were 100 yards from the beach. That transatlantic voyage changed all of our lives forever.
Bob’s international sailing adventures did not stop at the Atlantic. When he was 70, Bob joined friends for a six-month voyage across the Pacific Ocean and through the islands of the South Pacific. Bob and Alvie spent many happy days sailing throughout the Mediterranean. At age 91, Bob sailed with his sons from Key West to Panama.
Bob was an inveterate entrepreneur, starting and operating various businesses throughout his life before finally buying and developing property. His real estate developments include Queen’s Cove on North Hutchinson Island, Florida and Walnut Creek in Waynesville, North Carolina.
For 21 years, Bob and Alvie made their home on North Hutchinson Island. Bob brightened the lives of all who knew him there. He played tennis and bocce ball with enthusiasm. Bob and his good friend Art Worden spent countless hours fishing on the Indian River from their vintage motorboat and “patrolling” in a police cruiser as neighborhood watchmen. Into his 90s, Bob took road trips with buddies on his motorcycle. He rode an ancient two-wheeled bicycle nearly every day, rain or shine, down the A1A bike path on North Hutchinson Island. In 2022, Bob and Alvie relocated to Key West to be closer to their family. Bob continued riding his bicycle along A1A and on the sidewalks of Old Town Key West.
A passion for travel to all corners of the globe inspired Bob throughout his life. He delighted in learning about foreign lands and cultures and studying a world atlas. He spoke rudimentary Spanish to anyone within earshot. Bob and Alvie traveled throughout the world from Tibet to Vanuatu, New Zealand to Norway, China to Corfu, and around Cape Horn, and Bob pinned all of the places they visited on a large world map. In his 80s, Bob took a long journey with each of his children — salmon fishing in Alaska with Bob Jr., an African safari with Jeffrey, and visiting temples and snorkeling in Indonesia with Suzy.
We learned many wonderful things from Bob. We learned the lyrics to “Straighten Up and Fly Right” and “You Are My Sunshine.” We learned that it can be fun to run outside and stick your arms out during gale force winds. We learned not to transport 40 gallons of seawater for the kids’ aquariums in an open can in the back of your station wagon in case you have to make an emergency stop. We learned that you can drive a full load of unwanted household items to the junk yard and come home with a full load of someone else’s stuff. But most of all, we learned how to live our lives to the fullest every day. We were lucky to share so many joyous moments with Bob. He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.
We are grateful for the medical care that Bob received in Key West from Dr. Taweh Beysolow, Dr. Ray Rodriguez, Dr. Bill Blass and the hospice team at Charters Health. We will never forget the love and kindness the entire family received from Bob’s caregivers, especially Erlie Saint Vil Ernest.
A memorial mass is scheduled for The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West at noon Monday, April 3, followed by inturnment at the Key West City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Key West Wildlife Center (http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org) where Bob volunteered, or to the Key West Community Sailing Center for youth sailing education (http://www.keywestsailingcenter.org).