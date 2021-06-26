July 23, 1953 – June 17, 2021
Robert L. Chaplin Jr. left us on the afternoon of June 17, 2021. To his many friends he was known as Bob, Bud or Joe-Bob. He was born in Joplin, Missouri. He spent his early years helping his father produce a local newspaper, learning proper grammar and a love of words and reading. While in high school, his family was active in the AFS, inviting students from all over the world to stay at their home in Joplin. Bob was educated in Sweden and Italy, where he mastered both languages. He worked as a translator for Ferrari and taught English for several banks and businesses in Genoa, Italy. There he expanded his love for languages, striking up conversations with a variety of local linguists and giving private lessons in Italian.
Bob traveled the world and visited every continent, engaging people with his gentle and welcoming manner, and a head crowned by golden curls. At times he worked as a physical therapist, a male model, English teacher and interpreter, oil rig operator, fisherman in Sitka, Alaska and Key West and salesperson at Fletcher on Duval. Bob was a partner with Joe Pais and proprietor of Lane Fine Art Gallery and Frame Shop on Duval Street. He also served as manager of Key West Banyan Resort.
Bob is deeply mourned by his life partner of four decades, Joe Pais, who cared for him during his years of rehabilitation following a stroke in 2015. He is also mourned by his brother Rick Chaplin, his wife Wendy and their children along with cousins Gloria, Nancy, Judy and Kim, all of whom remained close throughout his life. His family and friends in Key West and around the world will miss his subtle humor, marked by his knowing smile and quick retorts.
A celebration of his life will be held in Key West at a future date in 2021.