Robert Pazo, 87, died peacefully at his home in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Robert was with the Key West Fire Department from 1958 to 1996, spending 38 years in the department and retiring as a Watch Commander.
Robert was a caring and loving father to his children. Robert had numerous friends and firemen friends and their families. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Dalia, and father, Adolfo (Picardo) Pazo, his son Robert Pazo Jr. and two brothers Manuel Pazo and Helio Casas (Bimbi). He is survived by his wife, Monique, two daughters Anna Rodriguez (Elmidio, Milo, son-in-law) and Carolyn Myers, three grandchildren, five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Key West City Cemetery, officiating Pastor Scott Opaisky from Sugarloaf Baptist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Pazo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.