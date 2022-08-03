Robert Pazo

Pazo

Robert Pazo, 87, died peacefully at his home in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Robert was with the Key West Fire Department from 1958 to 1996, spending 38 years in the department and retiring as a Watch Commander.

