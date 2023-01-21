Robert (Bob) Courier Weinbaum died on Dec. 1, 2022, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loved ones in Royal Oak, Michigan. Bob was the beloved husband to May (deceased), and loving father to Jeanne Sarnacki (Michael), Robert Angelastro (Joy), Amy Anthony and John Weinbaum, and Poppa/Grandpa to their children and grandchildren, who he always enjoyed and made each one feel so special.
Bob was born Feb. 23, 1935, to Harry and Shirley Weinbaum and grew up in Detroit with his sister, the late Barbara Wallace. After graduating from Michigan undergrad and law school, Bob enjoyed a distinguished legal career with the U.S. Justice Department and then General Motors. Much of his retirement was spent enjoying Key West with his family.
If you wish to remember Bob with a charitable donation, please consider the Southern Poverty Law Center or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. No memorial is planned at this time. Share a memory at http://www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
