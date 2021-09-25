3/31/1933 - 9/20/2021 at 11:50 a.m.
Roberto Gonzalez, a long time resident of Key West, Florida.
Born to his parents, Maria Paula Oliva and Pedro Gonzalez on the 31st day of March, 1933, in Quiebra Hacha, Cuba.
At the tender age of 2, he lost his beloved mother, and, shortly after, his father followed, leaving him an orphan at the age of 6. He struggled through what should have been his childhood. The lack of love he received, and the love he held within, he stored away for what one day he would share deeply with his family, and made sure they never went without.
At the age of 23, Roberto met his love Benedicta Herrera. Together they had 4 children, they fled Cuba in 1962, in search for freedom, and finding the “American Dream.”
Building their home together in Key West, where he worked as Commercial Fisherman for Stock Island Lobster along side of Peter Bacle.
After hard work and sacrifice- In 1979, Roberto purchased his pride and joy, a 43ft. Torres, The Thunderbird, which is still up and running, and one of the most well known boats among the industry. He was a hard worker, professional in his line of work, and well respected among his colleagues. He had the privilege of working along side his best friend and son, Robertico. Retiring at the age of 83, in 2016.
In his spare time, you would find him singing, and still connected to his Cuban roots, playing along side of Danny Acosta, and Buddy Chavez, his instrument was La Tumbadorda. He loved to sing, and you could catch him driving down the street singing and drumming on his truck’s staring wheel. His friendly personality, and infectious smile, as he greeted all he came in contact with.
Life, with its twists and turns, he and Benedicta, separated, they remained family forever. He remarried to Bonnie Sue Albury, who will greet him in heaven.
His children, who held him until his last breath, will always walk in his imagine, humble, and gracious.
Robert Jr. (Tania) Gonzalez, Cari (Victor)Fernandez, Tulley (Omar) Gonzalez-Martinez, Lalo (Ariagna) Gonzalez, and Juan Neyra (Anolad) who he held dear to as a son.
His grandchildren and light of his eyes, Vanessa (Chris) Beerbower, Fernando Lopez, Amaris (Ramiro) Janez-Lopez, Gabrielle (Marlon) Manresa, Victor, Daniel Fernandez (Lily), and Adrian (Nicole) Fernandez, Nicolas (Stephanie) and Rebecca Mena, who gave him the gift of 23 Great- Grandchildren. With numerous nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
Proceeded in death by his Father, Mother, Brother, Pedro Gonzalez, Sisters- Gertrudis Oliva, Laudelina Gonzalez, and Maria Caridad Suarez.
The ending we would never be prepared for. In final days, he was surrounded by his family. As we all awaited anxiously, for him to cross into the heavens. 11 days of family gathered together as one heart.
On 9/20/2021, at 7:50 a.m. – Sweet Benedicta breathed her last breath and four hours later, at 11:50 a.m. Roberto joined her on their journey into the heavens. Though miles apart, their heart as one, with the same destination for their spirit… Together for eternity.
Services will be held at Glad Tidings Tabernacle at 1209 United St., Key West, FL 33040 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial to follow at Southern Keys Cemetery at 258 Avenue A. Big Coppitt Key, FL.
All arrangements were entrusted to Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Dean-Lopez Funeral Home and Southern Keys Cemetery.