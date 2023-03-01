Robin Adair Deck

Deck

Robin Adair Deck, 81, died April 7, 2022, after a valiant battle with health issues.

A Herrin, Illinois native, she was born Dec. 27, 1940. A 1962 graduate of Northwestern University, she taught school in Guam for four years after graduation. She worked for U.S. Congressman Raymond Clevenger (D-MI) in the 1960s in Washington, D.C. She was a staff member for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense for Rep. Jack Edwards (R-AL) from 1980 to 1985 in Washington, D.C. She joined the staff of President Ronald Reagan’s Blue Ribbon Commissions on Defense at The White House, from 1987-1989. During her tenure in Washington she appeared on stage in numerous plays including a performance at The Kennedy Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Deck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.