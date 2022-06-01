Robin Adair Deck, 81, died April 7, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, after a valiant battle with health issues.
A Herrin, Illinois, native, she was born Dec. 27, 1940, to Harry W. and Ruby Kathryn Jones Deck in Springfield, where her father worked for John L. Lewis.
She was a 1958 graduate of Herrin High school, a theater major and a 1962 graduate of Northwestern University. She taught school in Guam for four years after graduation. She worked for U.S. Congressman Raymond Clevenger (D-Michigan) in the 1960s in Washington, D.C.
She was an associate staff member for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense for Rep. Jack Edwards (R-Alabama) from 1980 to 1985 in Washington, D.C. Edwards was Minority Leader of the Sub-committee on Defense Appropriations.
She then joined the staff of the Legislative Affairs President Ronald Reagan’s Blue Ribbon Commissions on Defense Management at The White House. From 1987-1989, she was Defense Lobbyist with Rhett Dawson, Staff Director of the commission. During her tenure in Washington, she appeared on stage in numerous plays, including a performance at the Kennedy Center.
After leaving Washington, D.C. in 1989, she moved to Key West, Florida, which would be her home until a move back to her native Herrin in 2018. She appeared in a variety of plays at the Red Barn Theater, Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center and the Waterfront Playhouse in Key West and received theatrical awards for her work as an actor and singer.
Among her community interests, she served as secretary for Protect Key West and The Florida Keys, Inc. She was a member of Last Stand, a political action group, that sought to save Key West from over-development. She was self-employed at the Pier House Beach Front Resort.
Robin’s life from start to finish was a life of adventure, from her congressional staff career, to the stage where she felt most at home, and her love of travel, politics, books and conversations with friends. She was open to life, and lived each day as if it were her last. Her journey will continue now among the infinite stars and cloudless sky.
She is also survived by close friends Rev. Jerry Anderson, Jeanette and Matt Williams, her longtime caretaker, her special love Jasmine Rae Brookmeyer, friends in Herrin, Key West and New York and her dearest companion, Dr. Wic Winters of Boerne, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Hartley Art Gallery and Event Center in Herrin on Sunday, June 5. A celebration of her life will be held at the Red Barn Theatre in the fall. Memorials may be made to Red Barn Theater, Box 707, Key West, Florida, 33041 Attn: Robin Deck Memorial.