Robin Adair Deck, 81, died April 7, 2022, after a valiant battle with health issues.
A Herrin, Illinois native, she was born Dec. 27, 1940. A 1962 graduate of Northwestern University, she taught school in Guam for four years after graduation. She worked for U.S. Congressman Raymond Clevenger (D-MI) in the 1960s in Washington, D.C. She was a staff member for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense for Rep. Jack Edwards (R-AL) from 1980 to 1985 in Washington, D.C. She joined the staff of President Ronald Reagan’s Blue Ribbon Commissions on Defense at The White House, from 1987-1989. During her tenure in Washington she appeared on stage in numerous plays including a performance at The Kennedy Center.
After leaving Washington D.C. in 1989, she moved to Key West, Florida, which would be her home until a move back to her native Herrin in 2018. She appeared in a variety of plays at the Red Barn Theater, Tennessee Williams Theatre and the Waterfront Playhouse in Key West and received theatrical awards for her work as an actor and singer.
Among her community interests she served as secretary for Protect Key West and the Florida Keys Inc. and a member of Last Stand, that sought to save Key West from over-development. She was self-employed at the Pier House Beach Front Resort.
Robin’s life from start to finish was a life of adventure, from her congressional staff career, to the stage where she felt most at home, and her love of travel, politics, books and conversations with friends. She was open to life, and lived each day as if it were her last. Her journey will continue now among the infinite stars and cloudless sky.
She is also survived by close friends The Rev. Jerry Anderson, Jeanette and Matt Williams, her long-time caretakers, Maggie Webster and her theatre family.
A Celebration of Life will take place at The Red Barn Theatre, 319 Duval St. Key West on Sunday, March 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to Red Barn Theater, Box 707, Key West, Florida, 33041 Attn: Robin Deck Memorial.
To plant a tree in memory of Robin Deck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.