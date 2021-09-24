Roger John Trevor, of Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Key West, Florida, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Sept. 15, 2021.
Roger was born and raised in Key West, to James Douglas Trevor and Rosalie Wilson Trevor. He resided in Palm Beach, where he was a well-known barber with his own business for many years.
He was a loving brother, uncle and friend. Roger is survived by his younger brother Danny Trevor (Linda) of Key West who he always took care of, older brother Stephen Trevor (Brenda), his niece Odette Foore(John), nephew Keith Trevor of Charleston, many cousins and other extended family in Key West also close family friend Georgia Norcisa of West Palm Beach.
Per Roger’s instructions, his ashes will be spread in the ocean off Key West in memory of his father, Douglas Trevor and brother, Edward Trevor, who were murdered and never received the proper justice they deserved.
