Roger Josephson of Key West, Florida, died on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at age 74. Roger was an adventurer and a traveler, a proud father and grandfather, a free spirit and a gentle soul that lived life on his own terms. He truly was one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed by family and friends he has touched over the years.
Roger was born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High. He attended Ohio State University before completing his degree at Ohio University, where he also met his wife of 34 years, Rodziah. He maintained “snowbird” status through his life: spending summers in Ohio operating his business, and winters in Florida to avoid the snow.
Roger, or Tie-Dye Roger to some, operated a tie-dye business for 30-plus years. This took him all over the country as he set up his tie-dye booth at craft shows, festivals, and concerts. Roger believed that life should be full of color; he would never be found in plain neutral clothing. In more recent years of “semi-retirement,” he continued his travels, visiting friends and family, and began painting and sketching.
Roger was an active participant in life. His adventurous spirit and love of nature took him to many places: the hills of southern Ohio, the beaches of Florida, volcanoes in Hawaii, wharfs in San Francisco, mountains in Vermont, ruins of Machu Picchu, the holy land of Israel, and many more. Never one to sit still, when home on the island you could find him hiking or biking, painting while listening to his jazz, walking his dogs, or around town.
Roger was a proud father and caring grandfather. Fun-loving and dedicated, he could always be counted on for positive support, curious questions and many jokes. He was present at countless baseball practices and games over the years, high fiving fellow spectators while cheering on his sons. In recent years, he visited his grandchildren every chance he got, where he was once again fully immersed in play time.
Roger is survived by his wife, Rodziah, his sons Ezra and Noah Josephson, his grandchildren Logan and Noah Ash Josephson, and his siblings John Josephson, Gary Josephson, and Linda Josephson. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. Josephson and Ruth Shiffman Gardocki.