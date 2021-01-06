Of Milwaukee, Roland D. Hoffmann passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the age of 62. Brother of Sharon (Bob) Hollnagel; uncle of Brian (Angie) Hollnagel and Kim (Ken Newbury) Kolanda. Further survived by loving cousin Geri Halaska, great nieces and nephews Kaleb, Kaitlyn, Ava and Carson. Also survived by cousins, family and friends.
Memorial visitation to be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton (979 N. Green Bay Road) from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.