Ronald Thaddeus Voog, 81, died peacefully at his home in Cudjoe Key, Florida on Nov. 30, 2020.
Ron is predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Joanne Mannassero Voog, daughter Kimberly Ricci, brother Robert Voog and most recently, his oldest son, Alexander Voog. He leaves behind daughter Sarah Voog, sons Keith Ricci and Aaron Voog, grandson Zachary Voog and brothers Norman and Richard Voog.
Ronald Thaddeus Voog was born the second son to Sven Olav Voog and Natalie (Grabski) Voog on Nov. 15, 1939 in Hartford, Connecticut. As a family of modest means, with four boys, they lived in Hartford’s Charter Oak Terrace housing development. Ronald was a hard worker from the start. In spite of those difficult times, he excelled in Hartford’s public schools. Ron made money as a Hartford Courant paperboy. He attended Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second inauguration as the winner of that year’s Courant subscription drive.
Ron earned his high school diploma from Hall High, Class of 1957, which he followed with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut, Class of 1961. R.O.T.C. at UCONN allowed Ron to enter the United States Air Force as an officer. He was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico and eventually honorably discharged after attaining the rank of captain. During that time, his first marriage to Jean Kneeland produced two children; Alexander and Sarah. After trying his hand at many careers in the Midwest, He returned to the Hartford area and earned a master’s degree from the University of Hartford, Class of 1977, in political science and public administration. He met and married mother of two (Keith and Kimberly) Joanne Mannassero in 1970. Their union produced Ronald’s youngest son, Aaron.
The majority of Ron’s career was spent behind the scenes in public service, starting as a purchasing agent for the Town of Weathersfield’s Board of Education and concluding as senior property manager for the state of Connecticut’s judicial branch.
Throughout their life together and into retirement, Ron and Joanne traveled the world. Destinations included Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Antigua, Thailand, China, Australia, Eqypt, Kenya and Tanzania.
Growing tired of New England winters, Ron and Joanne purchased a home in Cudjoe Key in 2000. Together they maintained both homes, wintering in Florida and spending summers in Connecticut. It was in that Cudjoe Key home where Ron passed peacefully on to whatever is next.
Ron’s many hobbies included restoring cars, fishing, riding motorcycles, boating, woodworking, reading and painting beautiful art. Ron was a lifelong NRA member, an advocate for gun rights, and avid gun collector. Ron even shot competitively for the Capitol City Gun Club of Rocky Hill, Connecticut. He was an avid watcher of politics and faithful participant in our republic. Ron voted in every election, once he reached legal voting age. He was a lover of conservative thought, the Republican party, Rush Limbaugh and pointing out the hypocrisy of the “liberal elite.”
People describe Ron as an all-around good guy; quick with a laugh, caring and gentle. We will miss his wisdom, varied knowledge, humored storytelling and especially his love.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., a small group of his Florida-based friends will raise a socially distanced glass to honor Ron and his life at his home on Cudjoe Key, Florida.
His family has chosen to delay gathering to honor Ron until the weather and health risk outlooks improve. Details to follow.