Rose Shannahan Sawyer passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 91 on Oct. 29, 2020, in Wilton Manors, Florida. Rose was a lifetime resident of Key West, born in the same house as her father across from the Fire Station No. 3 on the corner of Grinnell and Virginia streets.
In her early years, she worked for General Electric on the military base and later at First State Bank of the Florida Keys. Many, however, remember her as the Tupperware Lady throughout Key West and the Florida Keys, where she was the manager for over 20 years. Later in life, she decided to become a school crossing guard at Horace O’Bryant Middle School. She always said that middle school students were her pride and joy. By the end of each year, she had forged friendships with students and their parents. Even after the students went on to high school, they would return just to say “Hi” and let her know how they were doing.
She loved the arts and music and for many years was a patron of the various theaters in Key West. She also would take groups to Miami and Fort Lauderdale to see plays at the Jackie Gleason Theatre and Broward Center of the Preforming Arts.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard “Buck” Sawyer, and son Richard Lee Sawyer. She leaves behind her daughter Terri (Paul) Gedmin, granddaughter Channel Colwell (Kip), and Audra Saddler.
The family wishes to thank Catholic Hospice and the staff at Williamsburg Landing Assisted Living for their loving care of Rose.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. The family realizes due to COVID-19 many may not be able to attend but everyone is invited to the memorial mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Hospice or St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church.