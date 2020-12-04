Russell Leroy Brittain Sr. went to his heavenly paradise on Nov. 30, 2020. He is survived by his devoted partner Jennine Knowles, his sons Rusty (Samantha) and Jimmy (Jaime) Brittain, his grandchildren Jessica, Lisette, Mason, Savannah, Dennis, Brennan and Peyton and his great-grandchildren Logan and Tessa, as well as Lisa Knowles (Tony), Erica, Lisette and Jonathan Albury, Denise (Kevin) O’Connell, Harold (Violet) Brandon and Lauryn Knowles. Russell was preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Marie.
Russell was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 24, 1944. In 1951 his family moved to Key West, where he would go on to graduate as president of Key West High School, Class of 1962. Russell served at the U.S. Naval Air Station from 1968 as a volunteer firefighter and retired in 2000 as Navy Fire Chief after 33 years of service. In 2004, Russell started a second career as the Sexton for the City of Key West, where he would spend the next 15 years working to preserve the history of the island that he loved and the final resting places of our loved ones. Russell also served as the president of the Junior Football League and Key West Jaycees, as well as dedicating many years to the American Heart Association and most recently started donating his time as a Save-a-Grave guardian. He will be truly missed by his Moore, Arroyo, Valdez, Cuneo, Beltranena and Veliz family, all of his Hawaiian Ohana and his 5 Brother’s bench crew.
There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea with the burial service following. Per Russell’s wishes, the family asks that no black be worn.