Our beautiful mother, wife, sister and friend Ruth Eleanor Goza Warren, 70, of Orange Park, Florida, went to her eternal rest on Sept. 22, 2021. Ruth was born Sept. 8, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Fremont Lee Goza and Helen Spath Goza, both of whom preceded her in death.
After graduating Dover High School in 1969, Ruth excelled in a number of professions, obtained her associate’s degree in electronics repair and ultimately retired from real estate, having been awarded Realtor of the Year in her first year. She was a painting instructor, former champion bowler, avid genealogy researcher, master seamstress, a fantastic baker and eagerly increased her knowledge of and abilities in quilting during the past few years. She also loved traveling and RV camping with her husband of 44 years, Paul Wiley Warren.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Paul, beloved brother, Joel Goza (Monica), daughters Tina Warren (Rich), Audrey Beckmann (Brendon), Grace Flanary (Bruce), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she adored, cousins and her “BFF” Sue Campbell (Mike), whom she met in kindergarten.
Also surviving are Ruth’s brothers- and-sisters-in-law: Lilleen Dee Warren Rohe (Roy) of Cutler Bay, Florida, Terrie Warren Salvatore (Tony) of St Augustine, Florida, George Warren (Nancy), of Key West, Florida, Ann Warren (Tommy Ruffennach, Sr) of Key West and Paula Warren of Hollywood, Florida.
A funeral mass will be offered for Ruth on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, so that friends and family in the area can attend.
Another funeral mass will be offered for Ruth on Nov. 6 at noon at St Luke’s Catholic Church in Middleburg, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite veterans’ charity. Ruth was extremely proud of her favorite veteran, her father, Fremont Goza, who survived a torpedoed ship in World War II, and with whom she will be interred in DeSoto, Missouri.
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home in Green Cove Springs is in charge of final arrangements.
