Sammy Robert Hammers, 73, died of natural causes on Nov. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1946 in San Pedro, California, the son of Carl Milo Hammers and Mable Ethel Ballou.
Sammy graduated from Westminster High School, Class of 1964. Following his graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force from December 1964 to April 1969, when he was honorably discharged. Sammy ended up moving a couple different times; however, settled down in the Florida Keys. Sammy never married nor had children of his own; however, he had many nieces and nephews who loved spending time with their uncle. He enjoyed riding his Vespa around town until he got the red truck he always wanted. He ran the local bookstore where he will be greatly missed by all those who befriended and loved him. A special service of remembrance will be held in February 2021 in the Central Florida area.
Those who wish to remember Sammy in a special way may make gift donations to The Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Sammy Hammers. This is a cause he donated to and supported.
Wounded Warrior Project
P. O. Box 758517
Topeka, KS 66675
Web address: http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Donors may also call 877-832-6997 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.