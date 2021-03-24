Samuel S. Holmes passed gently from this earth on Friday March 12, at his home in Key West. He was 96 years old.
Born in New Britain, Connecticut in 1924, Samuel attended Loomis-Chafee and Yale University, before enlisting as Infantryman in World War II and served in the Phillipines. Upon his return to the U.S, he finished his education at U.N.C., where he worked in newspaper sales and journalism, contributing to major publications nationwide. Moving back to the Northeast, he became the research and picture librarian for Magnum Photos (New York, London, Paris), providing photographs by some of the most famous photographers in the world to prestigious publications.
Samuel was the photo researcher for John F. Kennedy’s “A Nation Of Immigrants,” and collaborated on several other books such as “A History of World War I and World War II.” He was a founding member of the International Center for Photography in Manhattan, New York. A lifelong circus history buff, he contributed to circus newsletters and, in his 50s, studied amateur trapeze. He spent many years with Gateway National Recreation Area as a ranger in the National Parks Service and was recognized for his work in educational outreach by the naming of a NYC water taxi “The Sam Holmes” in his honor.
He lived for many years in Sag Harbor, New York, where he was a vibrant member of the community, before he and wife, Kate, moved first to Mexico and then finally Key West.
He wrote daily; poems and letters to family and friends. At the age of 95, he published a children’s book, “So Long Big Duck,” and in 2019 went to NYC for the book’s publication launch.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Hale Holmes, and Kate Wyckoff Holmes.
He is survived by his step-children Helenka Kinnan of Rome, Italy. Alexander Kinnan of Virginia, Peter Wyckoff of California, and his beloved cousins in Martha’s Vineyard, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
At the time of his death he was comforted by his loving caregivers Fiona Lepperd, Cathy Weber and Christopher Crespo of Key West. Longtime friends and neighbors stood in for loved ones who could not travel during this time of COVID-19. Special thanks to Dr. J. Norris, Dr. J. Homan, Dr. W. Schnapp. Dr. D. Bond of the Key West VA Clinic, and the Miami VA Hospital, as well as RN Heather and Social Worker Sandy at Amedisys Hospice Care.
Samuel’s funeral service will be held at The Basilica Of Saint Mary, Key West at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. In lieu of flowers please donate to S.O.S. Food Bank or the food bank of your choice.
Interment is tentatively scheduled for Sag Harbor, New York, on Aug. 5, where he will be accorded military honors.
The Key West Mortuary is in charged of all arrangments.