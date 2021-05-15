Sandra S Green

Sandra S. (Sandy) Green died April 14, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Orlando. Sandy had a brief illness with cancer. Sandy was born near Culpeper Virginia to Mary Francis Latham Staap and Bernard Staap on July 12, 1944. Her father died when she was an early age.
As a young girl, Sandy sang in the children’s choir and was later a pianist for the Amissville United Methodist Church. She graduated from Culpeper High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Randolph Macon College. She continued her education at George Washington University receiving a master’s degree in Business Administration.
Upon college graduation, Sandy was employed with the Defense Mapping Agency working with a team developing the GPS system which was later used in the civilian economy. She was very proud of her achievements during this employment where she received a Special Award from the Army.
In 1982 Sandy married Phil Green and for many years the two of them worked together in home and condo construction and land development in Key West and Virginia. They built 68 homes and condos in Key West and sold all of them as affordable housing with private financing, something the city of Key West has never been able to do even with public financing. Sandy’s Way in the subdivision behind the old Key West Citizen’s building is named for her.
Phil died in 2001 and Sandy used her time toward many nonprofit endeavors. She was on the board of Wesley House for 11 years and served as chairperson for four years. She served on the board at WomanKind. She was a board member for many years and President at the LaBrisa Condominiums. Sandy took pride in her Honorary Conch Certificate signed by her old friend Wilhema Harvey. Sandy was an active member of the Metropolitan Community Church.
Sandy was predeceased by both parents and her husband Phil. She leaves a daughter Candice Todd, three grandchildren, Chris (Lindsey) Nutter, Tesia (Otto) Irwin and Austin Green. She had a cherished great-grandchild, Caleb Nutter.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 7 at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and a story about Sandy to share. Rev. Steve Torrence will be in charge of the service. The family request no flowers. Gifts may be made in her memory to Wesley House or Metropolitan Community Church.