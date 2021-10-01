Santiago “Sandy” Herrera departed from this earth on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Miami after a long illness. He was buried in a private family ceremony at the Key West City Cemetery.
Sandy was born in Havana, Cuba in 1939 to Maria Dolores Garcia and Rafael Herrera. He emigrated to America at age 16 and settled in Key West. He married Cecilia Cuervo in 1957 and raised four daughters. Over the years, Sandy worked to bring his mother, two brothers, and their families to the U.S.
Sandy was a successful small businessman, having run several businesses culminating in Key West Souvenirs on Greene Street. Sandy and Cecilia retired to Tampa in 2008. He later moved to Miami.
Sandy is survived by Cecilia and their four daughters, Mary Shillinger (Bob), Isabel DeSantis (William), Cecilia Niles (Shaun), and Louisa Lurz (Dave); grandchildren Natallie Liz (Ernie), Chelsea Veselovsky (Peter), Andrea Niles, Will DeSantis Jr., Blake Shillinger, Ella Lurz and Reagan Lurz; and two great-grandchildren, EJ Liz and Emily Veselovsky. He is also survived by two nieces Anna Herrera and Sonia Menendez-Duran, nephew Eduardo Herrera, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rafael and Cirilo, and nephew Carlos Herrera.
The family wants to express a special thanks to Anna and Eduardo for the tender, loving care they provided to him in his sunset years. Anna doted on her “co-pilot” as her tio accompanied her daily during her workday.
Key West Mortuary and staff in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Santiago Herrera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
