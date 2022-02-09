Sara Hernandez, 81, passed away on Jan. 28, 2022, at the Palm Vista Nursing And Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her five children Ramon Hernandez, Ozzie Hernandez, Jacqueline Perez, Ema Hernandez, and Barbara Hernandez.
She had 16 grandchildren, Juan Hernandez, Zuki Figuerao, Jennifer Hernandez, Pipo Hernandez, Jose Perez, Andrew Perez, Frankie Suarez, Natasha Jarvis, Willy Hernandez, Cigi Mitchell Toledo, Cynthia Patrick Harpin, Tommy Bouchard, Timmy Bouchard, Raul Hernandez, Tiffany Kreiss, and Thomas Andrews, and 25 great grandchildren, Juan Hernandez Jr. Anthony Hernandez, Riley Agostini, Taylor Agostini, Payton Figueroa, Alexis Perez, McKenzie Perez, Brooklyn Oliva, Leila Rose Perez, Olivia Perez, Asyden Suarez, Jovan Toledo, Jayden Toledo, Guiliana Toleda, Antonio Borges, Joseph Cordero, Brandon Keanna Rodriguez, Brianna Lil John, Arianna Lil John, Chloe Bouchard, Violet Bouchard, Angel Hernandez, Gaby Hernandez, Jacob Hernandez and, Zya Hernandez, as well as one great-great-grandchild, Elianna Rodriguez.
She was truly blessed and loved by all her family. An angel lived among us, a gift from God above. She showered us with kindness and shared with us her love. She cherished every moment with the man who was her life; walking hand in hand together, facing life and strife. She loved her children dearly, each one a different way, nestled close within her heart. Though, now she’s far away. She’s gone to live with Jesus. But, she’s here with us, today, smiling down on every one of us, and telling us she’s OK.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow across the street at the Key West Cigty Cemetery. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, the Hernandez family.
To plant a tree in memory of Sara Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.