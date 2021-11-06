Sarah Esther Vining Whalton

Sally Whalton was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a child of the Great Depression and an eternal optimist; a housewife and an artist; a cook and a business-woman; most of all, she was a friend to everyone she met. Sally had a wonderful way with children of all ages, always finding time to play games and make them feel special. Although she didn’t attend college she was incredibly bright, articulate, and had a marvelous grasp of the English language, as anyone who ever played Scrabble with her can attest.
Sally faithfully kept diaries and chronicled her life and the lives of her children for many decades. She didn’t drink or smoke, and only rarely cussed, yet had as much fun as anyone. When her husband Joe, who was a dreamer of the most challenging kind, decided to move, buy a car, or start a business, it was Sally who figured out how to pay for things, put food on the table, and keep the kids in clothes and shoes. When Joe was moody, Sally never let it break her down. When their parents got sick, both Sally and Joe stepped up to help. When their daughter Susie died, Sally held the family together. When Joe struggled with Alzheimer’s and dementia, Sally cheerfully cared for him.
Sally was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 10, 1922, the middle of three sisters. Her father, Emmett DeVere Vining, designed and built luxury homes in Grosse Pointe, Michigan until the Great Depression when he decided if they were going to be hungry, they at least wanted to be warm, so they moved to South Florida, where the three Vining girls, Betty, Sally and Dotty, attended Miami Beach High.
It was in Sally’s sophomore year that she met Joseph Charles Whalton IV, a Key West Conch, and thus began a romance that lasted more than seven decades. When Sally graduated from high school in 1939, the Vinings moved back to Michigan, and it wasn’t too much later that Joe and a friend hitchhiked from a military academy in Georgia to Detroit, where he resumed his romantic pursuit of Sally.
Shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army, and before heading off to basic training, Joe and Sally tied the knot on June 12, 1942. During the war, Sally and her mom Mildred Harger Vining both worked at the Briggs Factory in Detroit which manufactured airplane parts. Joe was stationed in Panama, and on one occasion Sally took a bus from Detroit to Mexico City to meet him when he was on leave. They apparently hadn’t budgeted wisely, and Sally only had enough money for a return bus ticket as far as New Orleans, so when she arrived there she found a job as a seamstress in a dress factory and worked for two weeks to save enough money to get back to Detroit.
After the war, Sally and Joe moved to Miami where they raised poodles and began a family. Joe did most of the dog training and Sally raised the children. Susie was first, then Joe V, followed by John, and Mike. During this nine-year span, the family moved to Dania where Joe and Sally, with the help of Sally’s mom and dad, built Whalton’s Dog Kennel which they operated for several years.
Upon selling the kennel in the mid-1950s, the Whaltons took their $18,000 in profits, bought a vacant lot on Grassy Key, and built a house facing the Gulf of Mexico. Actually, they only built half the house since the funds ran out much sooner than they’d expected. In order to make ends meet, Joe took a job at a kennel in Ocala and moved the family north (long before most Conchs made the trek from Key West). After one winter in Ocala, they’d had enough and headed back to Grassy Key where they purchased a small house/diner/tackle shop on the Atlantic side in a section of the island known as Rainbow Bend.
Fond memories were made there until Sept. 10, 1960, when Hurricane Donna stormed ashore with a direct hit on Grassy Key. Fortunately, the Whaltons were safe with family in Miami during the hurricane, but their home and business on Rainbow Bend were gone.
Undaunted, the Whaltons moved to Marathon Shores, Joe opened the first Whalton’s Pet Shop in Marathon, and Sally worked with him while the kids were in school. In the early 1960s there simply wasn’t enough business in the Middle Keys to support a family of six with the income from a small pet shop, so the family moved to Key West where they opened a larger Whalton’s Pet Shop, and lived in the old military housing on Eagle Avenue. The boys attended Catholic school and Susie graduated from Key West High.
In 1966, Sally, Joe, John and Mike moved to Miami Beach to help with the care of Joe’s mom, Effie. They opened a dog grooming business on Miami Beach and lived there for three years until the ocean called them back to Marathon, where they again opened a pet shop. During the 1970’s, the nest emptied, and Joe and Sally bought a house on a canal in Little Venice where they lived quite happily for more than a decade. Sally and her sister Dotty began a long adventure in genealogy and traced both sides of the family back many generations.
In the early 1980s they sold the pet shop and the house on the canal, and retired to Big Pine Key. When wanderlust hit Joe again, they moved to a 5-acre farmette in Live Oak, and Sally stoically suffered through several winters before finally convincing Joe to move back to Big Pine in 1992. There, Sally and Joe settled back into happy retirement and grandparenting Joseph VI, Adina and Alex.
Sadness struck in 1993 when Susie died of a brain hemorrhage at the age of 47, but Sally and Joe carried on and comforted their family and many of Susie’s dearest friends by sharing love and memories. The Whaltons often provided modest, yet comfortable accommodations to many “cousins” who loved visiting the Keys. Through the mid-1990s and into the early 2000s, Sally worked for the new owners of Whalton’s Pet Shop in Big Pine Key, and Joe raised canaries and helped his boys with all kinds of projects.
In 2005, Hurricane Wilma devastated the Keys and flooded the Whalton’s home in Big Pine. Undeterred, Sally rolled up her sleeves and started cleaning the mud out of the rooms. Joe, the boys, and their wives replaced floors and walls, then put the house back together. But the boys could tell that their dad was slowing down and becoming more forgetful. By 2008, Joe was suffering from Alzheimer’s and Sally was his full-time caregiver. Even when Joe would wander off into the mangroves around Big Pine, Sally never complained, but cheerfully called on neighbors and friends to find him and bring him home.
When Joe passed away in late October of 2010, Sally and the family threw a big party in his honor. In traditional Conch style, a marching band escorted more than 100 friends and family members from Joe’s birthplace on Margaret Street to the family plot in the Key West City Cemetery, where his ashes were buried next to Susie’s. Five Brothers Grocery catered a wonderful lunch of bollos, conch fritters, and Cuban mixes, the band played on, and Sally was the perfect hostess to all the guests.
Big Pine Key continued to be Sally’s home, and although she missed Joe terribly, she also enjoyed the freedom of living on her own for the first time in her life. At least she enjoyed that freedom until a stray cat tripped her, and she ended up with a broken wrist. As usual, what might seem like bad luck became a golden opportunity, as needing help with basic tasks led Sally to Semoy Thomas.
For nearly a decade, Semoy not only helped Sally, but she also became a dear friend and true member of the family. Things were settling into a fine rhythm until Hurricane Irma hit the Keys in 2017 and Sally, who was staying with Joe and Gaye in their home near Tampa, learned that her house had been flooded with 42 inches of water. Sally’s response was typical: “You boys will have so much less to worry about when I’m gone, since everything below the waterline is destroyed!”
Joe V, John and Joe VI, with the help of many of their friends, gutted the house and started to fix it up when Sally decided it was time to sell. Fortunately, John and Kitty had the perfect place for her in Marathon. Semoy drove up from Big Pine Key every day to help around the house, take Sally to visit friends, do the shopping and play a game or two of Scrabble. John and Kitty were always there, cooking meals, working on the computer, or just visiting.
A little over two years ago, Dr. Greg Keifer joined the team, making house calls and providing wonderful care. As Sally began to slow down and an inoperable melanoma became more aggressive, the pandemic hit and that created new challenges. But still, she kept her positive attitude as she looked forward to nightly emails and photos from Mike’s wife, Susan, and morning emails from Lynn Lindberg. Throughout the pandemic, Sally ended almost every phone conversation with Mike with the sentence, “Aren’t we lucky!”
Beginning in late 2020, Jennifer from Hospice began helping with Sally’s care once a week, and when COVID vaccinations were available, Susie’s best friends Susan Perry and Lynn Lindberg came to visit, as did Sally’s good friends Pat and David Schmitt and Lou Tolhurst. Sally always had a wonderful time looking through photo albums and sharing memories with visitors. It was only the past few months, after a late-night fall, that she needed someone to stay the night with her. Thanks to Semoy, a team of talented women were by Sally’s side every evening, playing Scrabble, and making sure she was comfortable. In early October, the melanoma became more invasive, but Sally still rarely complained.
When Sally lost her appetite and began sleeping more each day, Semoy and John rallied the troops and had someone at the house 24 hours a day. Lynn and her husband Cy came back down to Marathon in mid-October and Lynn spent every day of the last week sitting at Sally’s bedside, and reading to her.
Father Luis Perez from San Pablo Church came to visit on Thursday, Oct. 21, and delivered the last rites, then the following day Sally slipped away peacefully at home in her own bed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt DeVere “ED” and Mildred “Millie” Harger Vining, Sally’s husband, Joseph Charles Whalton IV, and daughter Susie Whalton Gardner. Surviving Sally are her sons Joseph Charles Whalton V and his wife Gaye, John DeVere Whalton and his wife Kitty, and Michael James Whalton and his wife Susan. Grandchildren are Joseph Charles Whalton VI, Adina DeWandel, and Alex Whalton. During her lifetime, Sally was blessed to have known five Joseph Charles Whaltons, from III (her husband’s father) to VII (JoJo, her great-grandson).
A Celebration of Life will be held next spring when the weather is good, and family and friends can gather at the Key West City Cemetery and on the white sand flats off Grassy Key. There, Sally’s ashes will join Joe’s & Susie’s, in two of her favorite places.