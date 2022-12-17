Sarah Kostmayer
Sally Kostmayer, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, in Miami. She was 91.
Born Sarah Osgood Tracy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sally was the eldest of the three daughters of Osgood Vose Tracy and Pauline Crawford Tracy. The family moved to Short Hills, New Jersey, in 1940. Sally graduated from Vassar College in 1952 with a degree in Chemistry. Working as a chemist at Ciba Corporation, she was involved in early research on what eventually produced the blood-thinner Warfarin/Coumadin. In 1953, Sally married Frederick George Sigler III, who passed away in 1974. They had four children. With Freddy, she settled in Cokesbury, New Jersey, and they had a cabin in Greenville, Maine, on Moosehead Lake, where they enjoyed many summers and holidays. Later, with her second husband, Edmond “Ted” Thomas, who passed away in 1997, she spent more than twenty happy years in Philadelphia, in Lyme, Connecticut, and in Key West, becoming permanent residents in 1982. In 1999, Sally married John Houston Kostmayer, living in New York City and in Key West. Following John’s passing, Sally made Key West her singular home. It was the city of her heart.
Elegant, beautiful, smart, warm, and witty, Sally was an exceptional cook, a talented watercolorist, a voracious reader. She hosted the liveliest of gatherings! Sally laughed easily and heartily. She loved time near, in, and on the water: speeding across Moosehead, fly-fishing the McMichaels Creek at Pohoqualine, cruising in the Caribbean on Snowshoe, canoeing on the Connecticut River, kayaking among the mangroves of the Keys, and swimming — anywhere, but especially at 1500 Atlantic.
Always, Sally operated with humility, elevating those around her. Sally made everything and everyone she touched better. She had a way of making all who came into her orbit feel seen, heard, acknowledged and valued. She reflected the very best parts of people. It makes perfect sense that Sally was a most popular staff member in her years, in the 1970s, at Clinton Farms Correctional Institution for Women where she was director of the school department, taught GED classes, and led sessions in behavior management. Her work there earned her a State of New Jersey Educator of the Year award. Sally treated her students with respect and with compassion, and she was beloved. In every way a human can be generous, Sally was.
With her inclusive and welcoming presence, Sally had a knack for finding friends wherever she went. They became, have become, part of her family. And so we note that Sally is survived by her many dear friends as well as by her four children, Frederick George “Fritz” Sigler IV, his wife Doreen; Eric Sigler, his wife Aysha; Gretchen Crawford; Kirsten Towers, and her husband Steve; by her grandchildren Leila Ziari, Willow Crawford-Crudell, Nicholas Crawford-Crudell, Emerlee Subero-Sigler, and Jazmine Sigler; by her stepdaughter Jill Thomas Beckett; by her stepgrandchildren Heather Beckett Oakes, Elaine Beckett Tipping, Gianna Towers, Cole Towers; and by her sisters Mary Tracy and Susan Tracy.
Arrangements will be private.