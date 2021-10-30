It is with great sadness and sense of loss that we announce the passing of Scott Cowpland at his home in Weeki Wachee, Florida, with his wife, Ann Marie Mytnic, at his side.
Scott was a longtime resident of Cudjoe Key where he met the mother of his children, Nancy Feinberg. Jessica, Lindsay and Cody were his greatest blessings. He was a very proud Dad.
Scott’s biggest passion was the ocean; fishing and diving, eventually taking the family to the Big Island of Hawaii where he caught marlin up to 750 pounds. Scott built his home in Hawaii with his father. He also build another on Cudjoe and Big Pine Key. Upon his return to the Keys, he built his final home in Weeki Wachee with Annie.
Well known for his big heart and generosity, Scott leaves a giant hole in everyone’s heart that ever had the pleasure of knowing him. Scott, you will forever be in our thoughts!
