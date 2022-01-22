Scott David Stanley, born June 4, 1963, 58 years young, left this earth on Dec. 18, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Stanley, his two daughters, Amanda and Natalie Stanley, his son, Jackson Stanley, his grandson, Lucas Stanley Gonzalez, his parents, Joanne Blommel and Charles Stanley, his sister, Sandra Roach, along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Scott was born in Dugway, Utah but moved to Key West, Florida at the age of 6 weeks old. He lived his whole life in Key West and was a proud Conch. He started his business, Paradise Plumbing of Key West, Inc. In 1987, which he worked tirelessly to run. He plumbed in so many locations throughout the keys, leaving his mark each time. He is remembered for being a fair and friendly businessman.
He married his wife, Helen, when he was 24 years old on June 27, 1987, and then again on July 23, 2016. He was a legend to all who loved and knew him, but most of all he was a genuine man and a perfect husband, father, grandfather and friend.
A plumber, a fisherman, a Man of God and an avid Miami Dolphins fan, our father was simply one of a kind. He loved fiercely and met every day with gratitude. He lived by the motto to “kill people with kindness.” He taught his kids how to love hard, that you should always turn to Jesus, to be compassionate and to be genuine to others.
He was a family guy and loved his title of Grandpa most. He spent his last few years working a little less hard, to give himself more time with Lucas. He watched Amanda raise Lucas into “the smartest little kid you’ll ever meet” (Grandpa’s words), he got to experience Natalie’s law school graduation and, the weekend before he passed, he got to see Jackson graduate from high school. Three things he was most proud of.
He will be remembered for so much more than this article can put into words. The void he leaves is immeasurable, and he will be missed every day. He was not a social guy and didn’t enjoy gatherings, so in respect of his wishes, we will not be holding funeral services. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in his memory.
