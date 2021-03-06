Scott Pearce Phipps passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami.
Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Feb. 12, 1957, he was the first child of Hilary and Fred Phipps. Scott grew up in Dania as his family moved to Florida when he was just 4 years old. Growing up in such close proximity to the ocean fit Scott like a glove, as he demonstrated at an early age that he was most in his element when immersed in the elements of nature, most specifically the irresistible draws of fishing and the ocean.
Scott’s second defining characteristic was his intellectual horsepower. The fact that he excelled in the classroom with relative ease was a source of envy and perhaps even a little jealousy from both friends and siblings alike. He graduated with honors from South Broward High School in 1975, and his overall academic performance led to multiple offers to continue his formal education at a number of attractive institutions of higher learning. However, Scott’s heart was leading him down a different path.
Another of his prominent characteristics was a passion to help and provide care for people regardless of how challenging or dangerous the environment. This was evident from his early days as a lifeguard, and is what subsequently led him to become a firefighter for the City of Dania, an EMT with the City of Hollywood and ultimately to go back to school at Broward Community College to earn a degree in Nursing.
His pursuit of the ideal combination of location and the opportunity for professional growth eventually led Scott to the Florida Keys, where he was able to live on his sailboat and work as an Emergency Room nurse at Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon. As if that work environment wasn’t intense enough, he then became a flight nurse on Monroe County’s Trauma Star helicopter. The intellectual and physical demands of this position, along with the nature of the patients he cared for, made it a logical culmination of his professional life’s work.
The most important of Scott’s gifts, however, was his capacity for compassion, kindness and love. Unfortunately, true authenticity has become a rare commodity in recent years, but Scott had it in abundance. To meet Scott was to like him, and to know him was to love him. It was fitting that when he followed his heart to Marathon, it was there that he met the love of his life, Donna Angrick, who he married on Feb. 12, 2013 and in whom he finally found his soulmate.
In addition to his wife, Donna, Scott is both survived, and will be dearly missed by, his mother, Hilary, brother Jeffrey, sister Leslie Kern, nieces Skylar Phipps, Lindsey Kern, Melissa Kern Griswold, nephews Brendan Kern, Dalton Kern, mother-in-law Phyllis Angrick, father-in-law Al Murphy and brother-in-law Allen Kern. However, Scott will always have a special place in the hearts of all those who were blessed to have known him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon Florida.
Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 154, Saturday, March 20, at 1 p.m.