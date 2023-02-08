Mr. Scott Talbot Richards left us on Feb. 2, 2023 so unexpectedly. He died peacefully in his sleep.
He left behind his two sons Nic and Alex Richards to whom he had been a loving and dedicated father, his extended family and friends all over the world. Scott left his mark on Key West in the 1970s and '80s, arriving in his VW bus “Van Go” on his way to Costa Rica. Two sons, many years, a lot of fun and fond memories later, he moved to Savannah, Georgia to support his ailing father.
Scott helped build the Pier House, designed and built the back bar at the iconic Hukilau on North Roosevelt and numerous living spaces around the island we still enjoy to this day. His outgoing adventurous nature led him to explore the world, his talents and skills led to a successful career as a designer and builder. He was known for his generosity as a host to all who happened by, as a friend to reach out to for any help you may ask for.
He was loved by the couch surfer community he supported, giving back the hospitality he enjoyed traveling in Afghanistan, India and all over Europe.
All of us loved him deeply and will miss his free spirit, humor, generosity, his love for nature and boating. Please raise a toast to Scott when you sit around a fire or look up at the stars. We are honoring his life at the Isle of Hope Marina in Savannah on Feb. 19, starting at 4 p.m. Come as you are and share your love with his family and friends. Please share your memories on his Facebook wall or at http://www.foxandweeks.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity or the ACLU, causes he supported.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.