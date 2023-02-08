Mr. Scott Talbot Richards left us on Feb. 2, 2023 so unexpectedly. He died peacefully in his sleep.

He left behind his two sons Nic and Alex Richards to whom he had been a loving and dedicated father, his extended family and friends all over the world. Scott left his mark on Key West in the 1970s and '80s, arriving in his VW bus “Van Go” on his way to Costa Rica. Two sons, many years, a lot of fun and fond memories later, he moved to Savannah, Georgia to support his ailing father.

