Nov. 18, 1991 — July 12, 2021
Key West lost a legend on July 12, 2021. Shane Matthew Wells passed away after a heroic battle with Muscular Dystrophy, surrounded by his beloved mom, Tio, Steve and the brave men of Key West Fire Department.
Shane was born and raised in Key West, a fourth-generation Conch. A student at Gerald Adams, Horace O’Bryant and graduate of Key West High School, Class of 2010. He loved living in Key West, where the sunshine kept him warm and the community nurtured him.
He is survived by his wonderful mother and best friend, Robyn Wells, his second mom, Joy Nulisch, his grandmother, Judy Wells, his uncles Steven (Denise) Wells and Chuck (Gene) Wells, his cousins Andrea, Lauren, Steven, Cameron and Remi and numerous other cousins, relatives and friends who Shane loved.
The family finds comfort knowing his Papa Charles, cousin Jonathan and MJ, and his dog, King, were there to receive him into Heaven.
Shane was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of 5. The more the disease weakened his muscular system, the stronger his spirit grew. He surpassed all medical expectations, living a full and joyful life just shy of 30 years under the loving care and determination of his mom. The community of Key West has shown up for Shane over the years through many fundraisers supporting his medical needs, from wheelchairs to assistive technology. The Key West firefighters went above and beyond, the National Muscular Dystrophy Day in September “filling the boot” fundraising drive. They gave generously from their own pockets each month to support Shane’s medical expenses from his earliest diagnosis to his final day.
Shane was a gamer before gaming was cool. Shane and Robyn engineered assistive technology devices to meet his specific needs so that he was able to continue to compete and enjoy the challenge of multiplayer online games. He was well-known in the online gaming community and had many followers across the world who became his extended family. Many traveled from all over to meet Shane in person and hang out with him in Key West.
Shane’s passion was enjoying good food. He spent hours searching for ethnic recipes for Robyn to prepare. Most recently, he was into Indian and Asian flavors. He wasn’t able to travel the world, but that didn’t stop him from learning about the different cultures through tasting their foods.
Everyone who met Shane seemed to fall in love with him. His irresistible charm and wit, mixed with a kind spirit and unmatched strength, inspired those who knew him. Shane will be missed, but his loving spirit will live on in his family and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Shane by donating to the Key West firefighters Local 1424.